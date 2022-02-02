Investors in Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) from a year ago are still down 12%, even after 13% gain this past week

It's nice to see the Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) share price up 13% in a week. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 12% in one year, under-performing the market.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Given that Ardagh Metal Packaging didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Ardagh Metal Packaging saw its revenue grow by 13%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Given this fairly low revenue growth (and lack of profits), it's not particularly surprising to see the stock down 12% in a year. It's important not to lose sight of the fact that profitless companies must grow. So remember, if you buy a profitless company then you risk being a profitless investor.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:AMBP Earnings and Revenue Growth February 2nd 2022

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 9.5% in the last year, Ardagh Metal Packaging shareholders might be miffed that they lost 12%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 0.5% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. You could get a better understanding of Ardagh Metal Packaging's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

