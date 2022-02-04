Investors in Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) have unfortunately lost 58% over the last three years

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. Long term Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. So they might be feeling emotional about the 58% share price collapse, in that time. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 57% in a year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 56% in the last three months.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Aquestive Therapeutics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years Aquestive Therapeutics saw its revenue shrink by 11% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price decline of 16% compound, over three years, is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of, and revenue is moving in the wrong direction. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, now may be the low ebb for the company. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and can't grow revenues. But any company is worth looking at when it makes a maiden profit.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:AQST Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2022

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Aquestive Therapeutics shareholders took a loss of 57%. In contrast the market gained about 5.7%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Shareholders have lost 16% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Aquestive Therapeutics (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

