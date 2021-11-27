Investors in AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) have unfortunately lost 57% over the last year

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And unfortunately for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 57%. Because AppHarvest hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Furthermore, it's down 37% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that AppHarvest didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:APPH Earnings and Revenue Growth November 27th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for AppHarvest in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 23% in the last year, AppHarvest shareholders might be miffed that they lost 57%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 37% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with AppHarvest (at least 2 which are concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

