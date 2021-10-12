Investors in Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) have made a massive return of 438% over the past year

While some are satisfied with an index fund, active investors aim to find truly magnificent investments on the stock market. When an investor finds a multi-bagger (a stock that goes up over 200%), it makes a big difference to their portfolio. For example, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) has generated a beautiful 438% return in just a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 14% in about a quarter. Also impressive, the stock is up 47% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Apollo Endosurgery didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Apollo Endosurgery saw its revenue grow by 42%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. Arguably it's more than reflected in the truly wondrous share price gain of 438% in the last year. While we are always careful about jumping on a hot stock too late, there's certainly good reason to keep an eye on Apollo Endosurgery.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Apollo Endosurgery stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Apollo Endosurgery shareholders have gained 438% (in total) over the last year. That's better than the annualized TSR of 14% over the last three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Apollo Endosurgery better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Apollo Endosurgery you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

