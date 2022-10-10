Investors in Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) have made a favorable return of 92% over the past three years

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last month. But don't let that distract from the very nice return generated over three years. To wit, the share price did better than an index fund, climbing 92% during that period.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Apollo Endosurgery wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Apollo Endosurgery's revenue trended up 10% each year over three years. That's pretty nice growth. The share price gain of 24% per year shows that the market is paying attention to this growth. Of course, valuation is quite sensitive to the rate of growth. Keep in mind that the strength of the balance sheet impacts the options open to the company.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Apollo Endosurgery will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Apollo Endosurgery shareholders are down 44% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 21%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 0.3%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Apollo Endosurgery .

