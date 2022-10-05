Investors in Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) have unfortunately lost 78% over the last five years

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 78% in that time. On the other hand the share price has bounced 9.6% over the last week. The buoyant market could have helped drive the share price pop, since stocks are up 4.4% in the same period.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Ampco-Pittsburgh wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last five years Ampco-Pittsburgh saw its revenue shrink by 3.8% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. If a business loses money, you want it to grow, so no surprises that the share price has dropped 12% each year in that time. It takes a certain kind of mental fortitude (or recklessness) to buy shares in a company that loses money and doesn't grow revenue. That is not really what the successful investors we know aim for.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NYSE:AP Earnings and Revenue Growth October 5th 2022

This free interactive report on Ampco-Pittsburgh's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 17% in the twelve months, Ampco-Pittsburgh shareholders did even worse, losing 19%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 12% doled out over the last five years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ampco-Pittsburgh better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Ampco-Pittsburgh has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

