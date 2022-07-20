Investors in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL) from five years ago are still down 47%, even after 8.4% gain this past week

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) share price has gained 16% in the last three months. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. After all, the share price is down 47% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

The recent uptick of 8.4% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

Because American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last five years American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 3.3% per year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. The stock hasn't done well for shareholders in the last five years, falling 8%, annualized. But it doesn't surprise given the falling revenue. It might be worth watching for signs of a turnaround - buyers are probably expecting one.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:AXL Earnings and Revenue Growth July 20th 2022

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 11% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 16%. Of far more concern is the 8% p.a. loss served to shareholders over the last five years. While the losses are slowing we doubt many shareholders are happy with the stock. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

