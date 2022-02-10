Investors in American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from five years ago are still down 59%, even after 11% gain this past week

This week we saw the American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) share price climb by 11%. But don't envy holders -- looking back over 5 years the returns have been really bad. The share price has failed to impress anyone , down a sizable 61% during that time. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last five years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Given that American Airlines Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last five years American Airlines Group saw its revenue shrink by 13% per year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. It seems appropriate, then, that the share price slid about 10% annually during that time. It's fair to say most investors don't like to invest in loss making companies with falling revenue. You'd want to research this company pretty thoroughly before buying, it looks a bit too risky for us.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:AAL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 10th 2022

American Airlines Group is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think American Airlines Group will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that American Airlines Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 7.8% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 10% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand American Airlines Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that American Airlines Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are potentially serious...

We will like American Airlines Group better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

