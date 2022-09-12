Investors in Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) have made a respectable return of 34% over the past three years

Thanks in no small measure to Vanguard founder Jack Bogle, it's easy buy a low cost index fund, which should provide the average market return. But you can make better returns by buying undervalued shares. To wit, Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares are up 33% in three years, besting the market return. Zooming in, the stock is up just 4.5% in the last year.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Amerant Bancorp was able to grow its EPS at 37% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 10% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 8.49.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:AMTB Earnings Per Share Growth September 12th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Amerant Bancorp has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Amerant Bancorp's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Amerant Bancorp shareholders have gained 5.7% (in total) over the last year. That's including the dividend. The TSR has been even better over three years, coming in at 10% per year. Before spending more time on Amerant Bancorp it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

We will like Amerant Bancorp better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.