Investors in Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) have made a solid return of 254% over the past three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) share price has soared 254% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. Meanwhile the share price is 1.7% higher than it was a week ago.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Altimmune isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years Altimmune saw its revenue shrink by 26% per year. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to gain 52% per year, but it has. It's a good reminder that expectations about the future, not the past history, always impact share prices.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:ALT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 16th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year Altimmune shareholders have received a TSR of 18%. While you don't go broke making a profit, this return was actually lower than the average market return of about 30%. But the (superior) three-year TSR of 52% per year is some consolation. Even the best companies don't see strong share price performance every year. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Altimmune (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

