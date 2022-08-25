Investors in Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) have made a notable return of 30% over the past three years

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. That's what has happened with the Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) share price. It's up 30% over three years, but that is below the market return. Unfortunately, the share price has fallen 8.5% over twelve months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While Alta Equipment Group made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Over the last three years Alta Equipment Group has grown its revenue at 36% annually. That's much better than most loss-making companies. While long-term shareholders have made money, the 9% per year gain over three years isn't that great given the rising market. We would have thought the top-line growth might have impressed buyers more. It could be that the stock was previously over-priced, or its losses might worry the market. But you might want to take a closer look at this one.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:ALTG Earnings and Revenue Growth August 25th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Alta Equipment Group will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Alta Equipment Group shareholders may not have made money over the last year, but their total loss of 8.1% ( including dividends) isn't as bad as the market loss of around 8.1%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 9%, each year, over three years. It's possible that the recent share price decline has more to do with the negative broader market returns than any company specific development. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Alta Equipment Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.