Investors in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) have made a notable return of 82% over the past three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. Just take a look at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX), which is up 82%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 41% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 5.6% in the last year.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGS:MDRX Earnings Per Share Growth August 23rd 2022

We know that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 5.6% over the last year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 6% per year, is even more impressive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

