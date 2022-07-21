Investors in Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) have made a splendid return of 170% over the past five years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 145% in five years. And in the last month, the share price has gained 18%. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 8.0% in the last month.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Acushnet Holdings managed to grow its earnings per share at 17% a year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 20% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:GOLF Earnings Per Share Growth July 21st 2022

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Acushnet Holdings' TSR for the last 5 years was 170%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Acushnet Holdings returned a loss of 6.5% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 14%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 22% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. Before spending more time on Acushnet Holdings it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

