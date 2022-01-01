Investors in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) have unfortunately lost 80% over the last three years

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 80%. That would be a disturbing experience. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 55% in a year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 45% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because AcelRx Pharmaceuticals made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue grow by 29% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 22% per year, in the same time? The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:ACRX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 1st 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shareholders are down 55% for the year, but the market itself is up 21%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 12% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AcelRx Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

