Investors in Aaron's Company (NYSE:AAN) have made a return of 27% over the past year

A diverse portfolio of stocks will always have winners and losers. But the goal is to pick stocks that do better than average. One such company is The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN), which saw its share price increase 26% in the last year, slightly above the market return of around 23% (not including dividends). Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Aaron's Company grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:AAN Earnings Per Share Growth November 30th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Aaron's Company's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

In the last year the market returned about 25%, and Aaron's Company generated a TSR of 27% for its shareholders. Unfortunately the share price is down 9.1% over the last quarter. This could simply be a short term fluctuation, though. Even the biggest winners have their down periods. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Aaron's Company has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

