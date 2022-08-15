Investors ignore increasing losses at Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) as stock jumps 12% this past week

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) share price is 126% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! It's also good to see the share price up 30% over the last quarter.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Zscaler investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

Because Zscaler made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years Zscaler has grown its revenue at 42% annually. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 31% compound over three years. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:ZS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 15th 2022

Zscaler is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Zscaler will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

Zscaler shareholders are down 25% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 8.9%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Investors are up over three years, booking 31% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Zscaler is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

We will like Zscaler better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

