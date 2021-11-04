Investors ignore increasing losses at Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) as stock jumps 20% this past week

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 114%. Better yet, the share price has risen 20% in the last week. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 23% in the last three years.

Since it's been a strong week for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Because Lindblad Expeditions Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Lindblad Expeditions Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 93%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 114% in the last year. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:LIND Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Lindblad Expeditions Holdings stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 114% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 14%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by clicking this link.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

