Investors ignore increasing losses at LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) as stock jumps 16% this past week

For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. Mistakes are inevitable, but a single top stock pick can cover any losses, and so much more. Take, for example, the LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) share price, which skyrocketed 359% over three years. On top of that, the share price is up 40% in about a quarter.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Because LifeMD made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

LifeMD's revenue trended up 80% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 66% per year in that time. It's always tempting to take profits after a share price gain like that, but high-growth companies like LifeMD can sometimes sustain strong growth for many years. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, or even put it on your watchlist.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:LFMD Earnings and Revenue Growth August 9th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think LifeMD will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that LifeMD shareholders are down 72% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 12%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 11%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for LifeMD that you should be aware of.

