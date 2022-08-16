Investors ignore increasing losses at Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) as stock jumps 9.3% this past week

Thanks in no small measure to Vanguard founder Jack Bogle, it's easy buy a low cost index fund, which should provide the average market return. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) shares are up 49% in three years, besting the market return. Zooming in, the stock is up a respectable 14% in the last year.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Kite Realty Group Trust wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Kite Realty Group Trust's revenue trended up 18% each year over three years. That's pretty nice growth. The share price gain of 14% per year shows that the market is paying attention to this growth. Of course, valuation is quite sensitive to the rate of growth. Of course, it's always worth considering funding risks when a company isn't profitable.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:KRG Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Kite Realty Group Trust the TSR over the last 3 years was 72%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Kite Realty Group Trust shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 19% over one year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 8% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Kite Realty Group Trust (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

