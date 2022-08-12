Investors ignore increasing losses at D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) as stock jumps 37% this past week

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) share price is 22% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 12% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! D-Wave Quantum hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

D-Wave Quantum isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year D-Wave Quantum saw its revenue grow by 22%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. Buyers pushed the share price 22% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But before deciding this growth stock is underappreciated, you might want to check out profitability trends (and cash flow)

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:QBTS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 12th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for D-Wave Quantum in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

D-Wave Quantum boasts a total shareholder return of 22% for the last year. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 20% in that time. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - D-Wave Quantum has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

