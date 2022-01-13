Investors ignore increasing losses at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) as stock jumps 4.8% this past week

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 135%. On top of that, the share price is up 20% in about a quarter. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 40% in three years.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

Because Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 0.9%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 135% in the last year. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:CCO Earnings and Revenue Growth January 13th 2022

This free interactive report on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 135% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 3% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

