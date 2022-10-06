Investors ignore increasing losses at BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) as stock jumps 7.9% this past week

It hasn't been the best quarter for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 13% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been pleasing. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 96% in that time. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 44% drop, in the last year.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for BlackLine investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

BlackLine isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years BlackLine saw its revenue grow at 21% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. While the compound gain of 14% per year is good, it's not unreasonable given the strong revenue growth. If the strong revenue growth continues, we'd expect the share price to follow, in time. Opportunity lies where the market hasn't fully priced growth in the underlying business.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:BL Earnings and Revenue Growth October 6th 2022

BlackLine is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think BlackLine will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 18% in the twelve months, BlackLine shareholders did even worse, losing 44%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 14%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for BlackLine you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

