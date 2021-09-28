Investors ignore increasing losses at Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) as stock jumps 4.7% this past week

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But if you choose that path, you're going to buy some stocks that fall short of the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) share price is up 25% in the last year, that falls short of the market return. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 20% lower than it was three years ago.

Since the stock has added US$385m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Given that Aramark didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Aramark actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 20%. Given the revenue reduction the modest 25% share price rise over the year seems pretty decent. Generally we're pretty unenthusiastic about loss making stocks that are not growing revenue.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:ARMK Earnings and Revenue Growth September 28th 2021

Aramark is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

Aramark provided a TSR of 26% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 1.0% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Aramark has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



