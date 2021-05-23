Investors Holding Back On Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS)

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 20x in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Kohl's Corporation's (NYSE:KSS) P/E ratio of 21.2x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Recent times have been advantageous for Kohl's as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

Kohl's' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 318% last year. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 51% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the twelve analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 27% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 14% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that Kohl's is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Kohl's' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Kohl's that you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Kohl's' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

