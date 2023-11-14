Investors hold biggest overweight bond position since 2009: BofA survey

Updates throughout with details, comment

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Global fund managers hold their biggest overweight position in bonds since March 2009 and 61% think yields will be lower in 12 months' time than they are now, according to a BofA Global Research survey on Tuesday.

"The big change...was not the macro outlook, but rather the conviction in lower inflation, rates, and yields, as evidenced by the third largest overweight in bonds in the last two decades," BofA said.

The survey showed that only in March 2009 and December 2008 did investors hold a larger overweight in bonds.

Bond prices have fallen sharply in recent years, hurt by a relentless programme of interest rate increases by central banks around the world in a bid to curtail inflation.

Many of the world's biggest bond funds are facing their third straight year of losses for the first time in roughly 40 years, as a relentless U.S. economy sends bond yields to their highest levels in more than a decade.

But 76% of respondents to the survey, which polled 225 participants with $553 billion in assets under management, think the Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking cycle is over.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield reached 5.021% in October, its highest since 2007, and has risen nearly 80 basis points this year as prices have dropped. It was last at 4.630%. US10YT=RR

While 57% of investors expect weaker global growth according to the survey, 74% think that there will either be a soft landing for the global economy - i.e. a gradual slowdown versus a more dramatic "hard landing" - or no landing at all.

That optimistic view on bonds and the stable macro outlook meant investors had a net 2% overweight position on equities, their first net overweight since April 2022.

(Reporting by Alun John, editing by Amanda Cooper and Christina Fincher)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.