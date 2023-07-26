Investors Heavily Search MP Materials Corp. (MP): Here is What You Need to Know

MP Materials Corp. (MP) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future.

Over the past month, shares of this company have returned +8.3%, compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. During this period, the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which MP Materials Corp. falls in, has gained 9.6%. The key question now is: What could be the stock's future direction?

Although media reports or rumors about a significant change in a company's business prospects usually cause its stock to trend and lead to an immediate price change, there are always certain fundamental factors that ultimately drive the buy-and-hold decision.

Earnings Estimate Revisions

Rather than focusing on anything else, we at Zacks prioritize evaluating the change in a company's earnings projection. This is because we believe the fair value for its stock is determined by the present value of its future stream of earnings.

We essentially look at how sell-side analysts covering the stock are revising their earnings estimates to reflect the impact of the latest business trends. And if earnings estimates go up for a company, the fair value for its stock goes up. A higher fair value than the current market price drives investors' interest in buying the stock, leading to its price moving higher. This is why empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For the current quarter, MP Materials Corp. is expected to post earnings of $0.07 per share, indicating a change of -83.7% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -21.7% over the last 30 days.

The consensus earnings estimate of $0.55 for the current fiscal year indicates a year-over-year change of -67.3%. This estimate has changed -7.4% over the last 30 days.

For the next fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate of $1.28 indicates a change of +132.7% from what MP Materials Corp. is expected to report a year ago. Over the past month, the estimate has changed -5.9%.

Having a strong externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, offers a more conclusive picture of a stock's price direction in the near term, since it effectively harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions. Due to the size of the recent change in the consensus estimate, along with three other factors related to earnings estimates, MP Materials Corp. is rated Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The chart below shows the evolution of the company's forward 12-month consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Projected Revenue Growth

Even though a company's earnings growth is arguably the best indicator of its financial health, nothing much happens if it cannot raise its revenues. It's almost impossible for a company to grow its earnings without growing its revenue for long periods. Therefore, knowing a company's potential revenue growth is crucial.

For MP Materials Corp. the consensus sales estimate for the current quarter of $60.44 million indicates a year-over-year change of -57.9%. For the current and next fiscal years, $331.54 million and $568.82 million estimates indicate -37.2% and +71.6% changes, respectively.

Last Reported Results and Surprise History

MP Materials Corp. reported revenues of $95.7 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -42.4%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares with $0.50 a year ago.

Compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $90.89 million, the reported revenues represent a surprise of +5.29%. The EPS surprise was +42.11%.

The company beat consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The company topped consensus revenue estimates each time over this period.

Valuation

No investment decision can be efficient without considering a stock's valuation. Whether a stock's current price rightly reflects the intrinsic value of the underlying business and the company's growth prospects is an essential determinant of its future price performance.

While comparing the current values of a company's valuation multiples, such as price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-sales (P/S) and price-to-cash flow (P/CF), with its own historical values helps determine whether its stock is fairly valued, overvalued, or undervalued, comparing the company relative to its peers on these parameters gives a good sense of the reasonability of the stock's price.

The Zacks Value Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Scores system), which pays close attention to both traditional and unconventional valuation metrics to grade stocks from A to F (an An is better than a B; a B is better than a C; and so on), is pretty helpful in identifying whether a stock is overvalued, rightly valued, or temporarily undervalued.

MP Materials Corp. is graded D on this front, indicating that it is trading at a premium to its peers. Click here to see the values of some of the valuation metrics that have driven this grade.

Bottom Line

The facts discussed here and much other information on Zacks.com might help determine whether or not it's worthwhile paying attention to the market buzz about MP Materials Corp. However, its Zacks Rank #4 does suggest that it may underperform the broader market in the near term.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

