Investors Heavily Search Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC): Here is What You Need to Know

Diversified Healthcare (DHC) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock.

Over the past month, shares of this residential care real estate investment trust have returned +30.7%, compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. During this period, the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which Diversified Healthcare falls in, has lost 2%. The key question now is: What could be the stock's future direction?

While media releases or rumors about a substantial change in a company's business prospects usually make its stock 'trending' and lead to an immediate price change, there are always some fundamental facts that eventually dominate the buy-and-hold decision-making.

Revisions to Earnings Estimates

Rather than focusing on anything else, we at Zacks prioritize evaluating the change in a company's earnings projection. This is because we believe the fair value for its stock is determined by the present value of its future stream of earnings.

Our analysis is essentially based on how sell-side analysts covering the stock are revising their earnings estimates to take the latest business trends into account. When earnings estimates for a company go up, the fair value for its stock goes up as well. And when a stock's fair value is higher than its current market price, investors tend to buy the stock, resulting in its price moving upward. Because of this, empirical studies indicate a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and short-term stock price movements.

For the current quarter, Diversified Healthcare is expected to post earnings of $0.08 per share, indicating a change of +233.3% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -20% over the last 30 days.

For the current fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate of $0.29 points to a change of +281.3% from the prior year. Over the last 30 days, this estimate has changed -23.7%.

For the next fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate of $0.55 indicates a change of +89.7% from what Diversified Healthcare is expected to report a year ago. Over the past month, the estimate has changed -14.1%.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is a more conclusive indicator of a stock's near-term price performance, as it effectively harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions. The size of the recent change in the consensus estimate, along with three other factors related to earnings estimates, has resulted in a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) for Diversified Healthcare.

The chart below shows the evolution of the company's forward 12-month consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Revenue Growth Forecast

While earnings growth is arguably the most superior indicator of a company's financial health, nothing happens as such if a business isn't able to grow its revenues. After all, it's nearly impossible for a company to increase its earnings for an extended period without increasing its revenues. So, it's important to know a company's potential revenue growth.

In the case of Diversified Healthcare, the consensus sales estimate of $356.63 million for the current quarter points to a year-over-year change of +10.4%. The $1.41 billion and $1.51 billion estimates for the current and next fiscal years indicate changes of +10.2% and +6.9%, respectively.

Last Reported Results and Surprise History

Diversified Healthcare reported revenues of $346.22 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +10.6%. EPS of -$0.30 for the same period compares with -$0.04 a year ago.

Compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $353.15 million, the reported revenues represent a surprise of -1.96%. The EPS surprise was -44.44%.

Over the last four quarters, the company surpassed EPS estimates just once. The company could not beat consensus revenue estimates in any of the last four quarters.

Valuation

No investment decision can be efficient without considering a stock's valuation. Whether a stock's current price rightly reflects the intrinsic value of the underlying business and the company's growth prospects is an essential determinant of its future price performance.

Comparing the current value of a company's valuation multiples, such as its price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-sales (P/S), and price-to-cash flow (P/CF), to its own historical values helps ascertain whether its stock is fairly valued, overvalued, or undervalued, whereas comparing the company relative to its peers on these parameters gives a good sense of how reasonable its stock price is.

As part of the Zacks Style Scores system, the Zacks Value Style Score (which evaluates both traditional and unconventional valuation metrics) organizes stocks into five groups ranging from A to F (A is better than B; B is better than C; and so on), making it helpful in identifying whether a stock is overvalued, rightly valued, or temporarily undervalued.

Diversified Healthcare is graded B on this front, indicating that it is trading at a discount to its peers. Click here to see the values of some of the valuation metrics that have driven this grade.

Bottom Line

The facts discussed here and much other information on Zacks.com might help determine whether or not it's worthwhile paying attention to the market buzz about Diversified Healthcare. However, its Zacks Rank #4 does suggest that it may underperform the broader market in the near term.

