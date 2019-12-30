Investors Have Been Optimistic About Opioid Litigation. It'll Still Be an Issue in 2020.

For investors and the companies facing these trials, the opioid litigation isn’t going anywhere in 2020.

At the end of 2019, the optimism among investors that the opioid litigation was nearing some kind of a neat conclusion seemed increasingly far-fetched.

The opioid crisis has killed hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S., ravaged communities, and set off one of the most complex webs of litigation in American history.

This year, that litigation battered stock prices up and down the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Stocks of opioid defendants have taken a beating. Shares of the generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (ticker: TEVA) were down 57% between the start of the year and the end of August, while shares of Mallinckrodt (MNK) were down 83.6% over the same period, and shares of Endo International (ENDP) were down 67.5%.

Yet late in the year, the mist seemed to be clearing. Pressure built through the summer and fall, after Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) lost an opioid trial in an Oklahoma state court. (The company is appealing the ruling.) As the October start date approached for a key preliminary trial in a federal proceeding called the multidistrict litigation, companies rushed to cut deals. In the end, the trial was postponed after defendants cut narrow agreements with just two of the thousands of plaintiffs, nothing close to the sweeping settlements they had sought.

Amid the scramble, however, news emerged of a tentative deal that could potentially lead to the end of the litigation. The deal included five major defendants in the litigation, Cardinal Health (CAH), AmerisourceBergen (ABC), McKesson (MCK), Johnson & Johnson, and Teva.

If the parties could get the rest of the plaintiffs to sign on, Teva would pay $250 million in cash and $23 billion worth of drugs, Johnson & Johnson would pay $4 billion cash, McKesson would pay $6.9 billion cash, Cardinal would pay $5.6 billion cash, and AmerisourceBergen would pay $5.6 billion cash.

Yet the deal only includes the attorneys general from Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Texas, and North Carolina. Virtually all of the state attorneys general across the country have brought cases against opioid companies. The state attorneys general that have been the most aggressive in their approach, including those in New York and Connecticut, have not signed on to the tentative deal.

Not only would the attorneys general need to agree, but so would the more than 2,000 local governments that have had their opioid cases combined in the federal multidistrict litigation. In public statements, the executive committee of the attorneys representing the local governments was dismissive of the proposed deal.

Even so, shares of Teva jumped on news of the tentative deal, and have continued to climb. Shares of Teva’s ADR were up 33% between the close of the market on October 18, before the deal was announced, and mid-morning on December 24. Shares of Johnson & Johnson are up 14.2% over the same period.

On November 7, Teva’s CEO, Kåre Schultz, said that the deal could be done by the end of 2019.

“I think that’s a realistic timeline,” Schultz told Barron’s.

As of Dec. 28, that hasn’t happened.

That doesn’t mean it won’t happen. But heading into 2020, the idea that seems to have developed late this year that the opioid litigation was receding as an issue for these companies may prove to have been overly optimistic.

In January, an opioid trial in a New York proceeding that has consolidated a number of cases from local governments across the state is scheduled to begin. Other state-level cases are scheduled to follow. In Ohio, attorneys involved in the federal multi-district litigation are pushing forward on a novel concept called a negotiation class, which could theoretically clear a path toward a settlement. Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported in November that federal prosecutors are involved in a criminal investigation of the opioid crisis that could make use of criminal laws designed to prosecute dealers in illicit drugs.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

