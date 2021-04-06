Investors Give AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares A 25% Hiding

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) shares have retraced a considerable 25% in the last month, reversing a fair amount of their solid recent performance. Of course, over the longer-term many would still wish they owned shares as the stock's price has soared 129% in the last twelve months.

Since its price has dipped substantially, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 23x, you may consider AMC Networks as a highly attractive investment with its 11x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

AMC Networks hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqGS:AMCX Price Based on Past Earnings April 6th 2021

How Is AMC Networks' Growth Trending?

AMC Networks' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 30%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 35% in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 15% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 15% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we find it odd that AMC Networks is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Key Takeaway

Having almost fallen off a cliff, AMC Networks' share price has pulled its P/E way down as well. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of AMC Networks' analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the outlook. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

