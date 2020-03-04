Investors Getting More Transparency On Company Audits

Beneath the auditing profession’s staid facade lies a world of change, quietly grinding forward. But recent developments may have direct benefits for investors by giving them greater insights into the quality of both the financial statements investors use to make investment decisions, as well as the audits backing these statements. It is a positive development whose benefits may be short-lived if investors aren’t diligent.

One such development is the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Audit Participants Standard, released a few years ago, but with effects of certain elements now coming fully into view. Under this new standard, companies must identify the audit firm issuing the opinion, as well as the firm’s lead partner in the engagement. Investors also can determine to what degree the primary auditor used other auditors to reach its conclusions on the financial statements.

This information is now available to investors thanks to the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board’s (PCAOB) easy-to-use AuditorSearch database, that lets investors search by company name or ticker symbol. Now investors can find out who audits a company’s books, and how long they’ve been doing it, as well as the name of the partner handing the engagement and other companies he or she audits.

The Wall Street Journal reported on data gleaned from this database that only 15% of lead engagement partners of the S&P 500 were female. The ensuing article was titled Women Rarely Run the Biggest Audits at the Big Four Accounting Firms.

Moreover, new standards the PCAOB issued a year ago are giving rise to incremental changes for items such as the auditor’s letter, disclosures on independence and auditor tenure. It is the disclosures around critical audit matters, however, that are most far-reaching and beneficial for investors.

A critical audit matter arises when auditors communicate with the board’s audit committee about a matter requiring especially challenging, subjective, or complex analysis. Large companies have had to make such disclosures for fiscal years ending on or after June 30, 2019, while coverage for smaller company audits begins for fiscal years ending on or after Dec. 15, 2020. By the end of 2020, then, the bulk of this year’s annual reports will include any critical audit matters that come to light in the auditor’s letter,

That is not the end of the accounting changes affecting investors. Notably, the SEC has sought to undo the audit of internal controls for certain smaller issuers, an issue CFA Institute opposed in a recent comment letter highlighting that banks—not high-tech companies—will be the biggest beneficiaries of this change. The auditing profession, too, is responding to a call – some say a demand – for assurance (i.e., audit) over Environmental, Social and Governance information. While there are no regulatory developments stateside, the Big Four have the ability to influence the standards created, pick winners and losers in standard-setting. They also are able to affect the nature of the information provided and enhance the quality of the information investors are using as part of the investment decision-making process.

While a number of the changes in the works are already benefiting investors, others have the potential to unwind gains of the past and to make future financial reports less comparative. Ensuring things get better for investors, then, will require continued diligence and support from those investors with skin in the game.

