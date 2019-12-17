Investors focus on Wall Street gains, Brexit fears

SYDNEY, Dec 18 (IFR) - Asian risk markets may struggle for direction following an overnight session that saw Wall Street eke out further small gains and sterling plunge on revived hard Brexit fears.

Positive US data releases cheered investors with 1.1% November increases in manufacturing and industrial output, alongside a surge in housing permits to a twelve-and-a-half-year high, showed the economy to be in rude health heading into year-end.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite edged 0.11%, 0.03% and 0.10% higher, respectively, having largely shrugged off the turmoil in Europe after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed plans to block any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020.

The move, which is seen increasing the prospect of a no-deal withdrawal, sent sterling tumbling over 1.5%, though this did provide some support to the currency-sensitive FTSE 100 which managed to end London trading 0.08% to the good.

There was no such assistance for the DAX and CAC 40 which slumped 0.89% and 0.39%, despite a 1.9% bounce in Airbus’s share price on Boeing’s deepening crisis. The FTSE Milan managed a 0.45% gain.

Treasuries stuck to narrow ranges before US two-year, 10-year and 30-year yields ended New York trading 1bp lower, unchanged and 1bp higher at 1.63%, 1.89% and 2.32%.

European rates markets, especially Gilts, enjoyed a hard Brexit-inspired safe-haven bid as German, UK and Italian 10-year yields eased 2bp, 7bp and 2bp to minus 0.29%, 0.76% and 1.30%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads were unchanged and 1.5bp wider at 45bp and 211bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread narrowed 0.5bp to 46bp.

