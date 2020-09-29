Investors Flock to India’s DeFi Scene Months After Central Bank Ban Overturned
Six months after IndiaÃ¢ÂÂs highest court overturned a banking ban on crypto companies, investors have jumped at the chance to back decentralized finance (DeFi) projects hailing from the subcontinent.
- DeFi protocols UniLend Finance and PlotX announced Tuesday they had both successfully completed their seed rounds.
- UniLend, a lending protocol, raised $3.1 million in a round led by Woodstock Fund, which includes data oracle provider, Band Protocol, in its portfolio.
- (Disclosure: The author of this article has previously worked for one of the investors in UniLend, but has no current relationship.)
- Meanwhile, DeFi prediction market platform PlotX raised $2.4 million in seed, including a commit from NGC, whose portfolio ranges from Algorand and Zilliqa.
- The appeal of DeFi for investors has rapidly grown, as total value locked (TVL) increased more than tenfold over the summer, according to DeFi Pulse.
- Just in the past couple of weeks, Linear Finance has finalized a $1.8 million seed round, and Dune Analytics, which specializes in providing data on the DeFi space, raised $2 million.
- The raises for UniLend and PlotX come as the local cryptocurrency industry is finding its feet again after the Supreme Court of India overturned a two-year ban, imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), that prevented cryptocurrency companies from accessing mainstream financial services.
- Speaking to CoinDesk, a UniLend spokesperson said the lifting of the ban had been part of a broader thaw, as IndiaÃ¢ÂÂs government becomes Ã¢ÂÂincreasingly progressiveÃ¢ÂÂ on the question of cryptocurrencies and blockchain.
- The spokesperson added that investors are turning to India as the hub for promising new blockchain projects.
- Ã¢ÂÂWith such a strong base of developer talent and a rapidly growing community of crypto enthusiasts, India is poised to become a leading hub of blockchain innovation and people are increasingly recognizing this,Ã¢ÂÂ they said.
See also: India May Be Starting Its Biggest Bitcoin Bull Run Yet
