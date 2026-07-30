Investors Flock to ETFs as Market Volatility Drives Demand. Should You Do the Same?

Key Points

At the end of June this year, ETF investments were at an all-time high.

While cash accounts tend to be safe, they may not keep pace with inflation.

The first ETF was released in 1990. Today, there are more than 10,000 ETFs globally.

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U.S.-listed exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows totaled $1 trillion in the first half of 2026 alone, marking the first time the industry has achieved such a feat. By June 30, U.S.-listed ETF assets had reached a record $15.8 trillion.

While those statistics are impressive, what do they mean for you? Should you follow the trend by investing in ETFs yourself?

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Identifying the catalyst

Foreign wars, tariffs on 60 trading partners, persistent inflation, and market volatility appear to be at the heart of the record inflows. Investors seeking transparent, low-cost vehicles that provide broad market exposure are finding a home for their money in ETFs.

Rather than retreating to cash as one might expect, investors continue to aggressively allocate to ETFs for several reasons:

Due to inflation, cash accounts may struggle to keep pace.

ETFs have grown in popularity over the last 30-plus years, with nearly 10,000 ETFs available globally. A majority of institutional investors are heavy into ETFs, indicating they recognize their value.

While investors appear willing to maintain market exposure despite global volatility, they're attracted to the diversity offered by a single ETF.

What about you?

Whether you're debating if you should invest in your first ETF or wondering if your portfolio might benefit from new ETFs, here are three points to consider:

1. Cost efficiency

ETFs are generally known for their low expense ratios, which allow them to deliver market returns with minimal drag. The less you lose to fees, the more you have to invest.

2. Instant diversification

When markets are volatile, and you never know where the next war will break out or where the next tariff will be aimed, diversification is king. Investing in a single broad-market ETF like SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY) means automatic and broad diversification. SPY tracks the S&P 500 index and gives you instant access to 500 of the largest U.S. companies. Such a thing would have been unthinkable for the average investor before the launch of the first ETF in 1990.

3. Liquidity

Because ETFs trade like stocks, you can make rapid portfolio adjustments and hedge against losses. This is particularly valuable when volatility spikes.

Once you decide to invest in ETFs, it's a matter of determining the best ETFs for you based on your goals and risk tolerance. While broad-market ETFs spread your risks, sector-specific ETFs give you access to the biggest names in both established and emerging sectors.

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Dana George has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.