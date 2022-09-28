Investors five-year losses grow to 72% as the stock sheds US$188m this past week

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Spare a thought for those who held Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 75%.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Nabors Industries isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Given that Nabors Industries didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last five years Nabors Industries saw its revenue shrink by 6.3% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. If a business loses money, you want it to grow, so no surprises that the share price has dropped 12% each year in that time. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. That is not really what the successful investors we know aim for.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:NBR Earnings and Revenue Growth September 28th 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Nabors Industries' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Nabors Industries shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 72%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Nabors Industries shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 3.7% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 11% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Nabors Industries that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

