Investors five-year losses grow to 59% as the stock sheds US$1.2b this past week

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. For example the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) share price dropped 59% over five years. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 23% in the last 90 days.

With the stock having lost 13% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Given that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last five years Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 20% per year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. Arguably, the market has responded appropriately to this business performance by sending the share price down 10% (annualized) in the same time period. It's fair to say most investors don't like to invest in loss making companies with falling revenue. You'd want to research this company pretty thoroughly before buying, it looks a bit too risky for us.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had a tough year, with a total loss of 18%, against a market gain of about 5.6%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 10% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings that you should be aware of.

