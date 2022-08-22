Investors five-year losses grow to 21% as the stock sheds US$75m this past week

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), since the last five years saw the share price fall 34%. In contrast, the stock price has popped 9.8% in the last thirty days. But this could be related to good market conditions, with stocks up around 6.5% during the period.

After losing 3.5% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Because RLJ Lodging Trust made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over half a decade RLJ Lodging Trust reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 17% for each year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. On the face of it we'd posit the share price fall of 6% compound, over five years is well justified by the fundamental deterioration. We doubt many shareholders are delighted with this share price performance. Risk averse investors probably wouldn't like this one much.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:RLJ Earnings and Revenue Growth August 22nd 2022

If you are thinking of buying or selling RLJ Lodging Trust stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, RLJ Lodging Trust's TSR for the last 5 years was -21%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, RLJ Lodging Trust shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 5.7% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 9.3%. Given the total loss of 4% per year over five years, it seems returns have deteriorated in the last twelve months. While some investors do well specializing in buying companies that are struggling (but nonetheless undervalued), don't forget that Buffett said that 'turnarounds seldom turn'. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand RLJ Lodging Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - RLJ Lodging Trust has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

We will like RLJ Lodging Trust better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

