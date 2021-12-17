US Markets
Investors file shareholder proposal for Amazon tax disclosures-PIRC

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Greater Manchester Pension Fund and the Oblate International Pastoral (OIP) Investment Trust have filed a shareholder proposal at Amazon, calling on it to disclose global tax practices and risks to investors, shareholder adviser PIRC said on Friday.

The proposal calls on Amazon to implement the new GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Tax Standard, including public country-by-country reporting of financial, tax and worker information. It is the first resolution of its kind filed in the United States, PIRC said in a statement.

