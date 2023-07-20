Investors Eye Blue-Chip Earnings, Fed Decision Next Week

Though traders will be keeping their eyes peeled as the earnings season heats up, with Big Tech and blue chip companies stepping into the confessional. The star of next week's show is the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) interest rate decision, with a fresh batch of economic indicators to follow.

In terms of the earnings docket, expect reports from 3M (MMM), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon.com (AMZN), Biogen (BIIB), Boeing (BA), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Coca-Cola (KO), Dow (DOW), Ford Motor (F), General Electric (GE), Intel (INTC), McDonald's (MCD), Microsoft (MSFT), Roku (ROKU), Snap (SNAP), and Spotify (SPOT).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The S&P flash manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) and flash services PMI are due out on Monday, July 24.

Tuesday, July 25 brings the S&P Case-Shiller home price index, as well as consumer confidence data.

The FOMC will deliver its interest rate decision on Wednesday, July 26, followed by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's presser.

Jobless claims will be accompanied by a slew of key economic indicators on Thursday, July 27. This includes durable goods orders, pending home sales, a gross domestic product (GDP) report, advanced retail and wholesale inventories, and U.S. trade balance in goods.

Personal consumption expenditures (CPE) and core CPE readings, personal income and spending data, the employment cost index, and consumer sentiment data cap off the week on Friday, July 28.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.