Investors extend longest retreat from U.S. stock funds since 2016

By David Randall NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Investors pulled nearly $12.6 billion out of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold U.S. stocks last week, extending the longest retreat from the U.S. stock market since 2016, according to data released Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute. The outflows came during a week in which fears of the coronavirus outbreak in China led to the biggest declines in benchmark equity indexes in four months despite stronger than expected earnings from tech giants such as Apple Inc . Investors have pulled nearly $34 billion out of U.S. stock funds since the beginning of the year, while the benchmark S&P 500 index is up roughly 3% over the same time. Bond funds brought in $13.4 billion in new assets, pushing the year to date gains for the category to nearly $72.2 billion. World stock funds, meanwhile, gained $3.4 billion in inflows, extending a winning streak that has now lasted 7 weeks. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in millions of dollars: 1/29/20 1/22/20 1/15/20 1/8/202 12/31/20 20 20 20 0 19 Equity -9,164 2,329 -1,218 -12,704 -1,375 Domesti -12,580 -3,451 -4,519 -13,134 -3,849 c World 3,416 5,781 3,301 430 2,474 Hybrid -14 460 16 -971 -55 Bond 13,421 16,063 16,938 24,744 9,163 Taxable 10,171 12,965 13,664 21,211 7,658 Municip 3,250 3,099 3,275 3,533 1,505 al Commodity 696 1,348 104 92 311 Total 4,939 20,200 15,839 11,162 8,044 (Reporting by David Randall) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA FUNDS/ICI

