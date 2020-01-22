Investors extend largest pullback from U.S. stock funds since 2016

Investors pulled $4.5 billion out of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold U.S. stocks last week, extending the longest consecutive pullback from the domestic stock market since the spring of 2016, according to data released on Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute.
