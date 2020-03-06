Investors exit equities, bonds as virus sends chill through markets - BofA

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Investors pulled out of most asset classes, with stocks and bond funds seeing a combined $36 billion outflows in the week to Wednesday, BofA said, as fears of massive economic damage from coronavirus spooked investors.

Analysts at BofA, parsing weekly data from flow tracking specialist EPFR, said equity funds saw $23.3 billion in outflows, while $12.6 billion had left bond funds, the most since December 2018.

Stock markets have been selling off since mid-February, wiping roughly $6.5 trillion from market values, as Europe and other parts of the world saw a sudden surge in coronavirus cases, raising worries of a pandemic.

Risk averse investors withdrew $5.3 billion from emerging market equities, the worst such exit in 30 weeks.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Tom Arnold)

