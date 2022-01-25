Investors Don't See Light At End Of Tyson Foods, Inc.'s (NYSE:TSN) Tunnel

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10.8x Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 17x and even P/E's higher than 35x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Tyson Foods has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:TSN Price Based on Past Earnings January 25th 2022

Is There Any Growth For Tyson Foods?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Tyson Foods would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 48% gain to the company's bottom line. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 2.8% per annum as estimated by the eleven analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 11% growth each year, that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that Tyson Foods' P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Tyson Foods' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Tyson Foods (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Tyson Foods. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

