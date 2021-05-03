Investors Don't See Light At End Of Permianville Royalty Trust's (NYSE:PVL) Tunnel

Permianville Royalty Trust's (NYSE:PVL) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10.1x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 21x and even P/E's above 42x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

For instance, Permianville Royalty Trust's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. It might be that many expect the disappointing earnings performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:PVL Price Based on Past Earnings May 3rd 2021

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Permianville Royalty Trust's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Any Growth For Permianville Royalty Trust?

Permianville Royalty Trust's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 47%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 89% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 18% shows it's an unpleasant look.

In light of this, it's understandable that Permianville Royalty Trust's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Permianville Royalty Trust maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its sliding earnings over the medium-term, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Permianville Royalty Trust (at least 1 which can't be ignored), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Permianville Royalty Trust, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

