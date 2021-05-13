Investors Don't See Light At End Of General Mills, Inc.'s (NYSE:GIS) Tunnel

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 20x, you may consider General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) as an attractive investment with its 15.2x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

There hasn't been much to differentiate General Mills' and the market's earnings growth lately. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this modest earnings performance may begin to slide. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:GIS Price Based on Past Earnings May 13th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think General Mills' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, General Mills would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 18% last year. EPS has also lifted 9.2% in aggregate from three years ago, mostly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 0.2% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth per year, that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that General Mills' P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of General Mills' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for General Mills you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on General Mills, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

