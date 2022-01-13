Investors Could Be Concerned With Yum China Holdings' (NYSE:YUMC) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Yum China Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$937m ÷ (US$12b - US$2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Yum China Holdings has an ROCE of 10%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 9.0% generated by the Hospitality industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Yum China Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Yum China Holdings here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Yum China Holdings Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Yum China Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 24% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Yum China Holdings. Furthermore the stock has climbed 90% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

