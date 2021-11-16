Investors Could Be Concerned With Vipshop Holdings' (NYSE:VIPS) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Vipshop Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = CN¥6.7b ÷ (CN¥58b - CN¥24b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Vipshop Holdings has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Online Retail industry average of 13% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Vipshop Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Vipshop Holdings.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Vipshop Holdings Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Vipshop Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 27%, but since then they've fallen to 20%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Vipshop Holdings has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 41% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE. Keep in mind 41% is still pretty high, so those risks are still somewhat prevalent.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for Vipshop Holdings in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. However, total returns to shareholders over the last five years have been flat, which could indicate these growth trends potentially aren't accounted for yet by investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

