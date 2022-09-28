Investors Could Be Concerned With TTEC Holdings' (NASDAQ:TTEC) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on TTEC Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$186m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$461m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, TTEC Holdings has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the IT industry average of 12%. NasdaqGS:TTEC Return on Capital Employed September 28th 2022

In the above chart we have measured TTEC Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering TTEC Holdings here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at TTEC Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 15%, but since then they've fallen to 11%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by TTEC Holdings' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 17% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with TTEC Holdings and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

