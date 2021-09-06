Investors Could Be Concerned With TrueBlue's (NYSE:TBI) Returns On Capital

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. Having said that, after a brief look, TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for TrueBlue:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = US$39m ÷ (US$1.0b - US$275m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, TrueBlue has an ROCE of 5.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 11%.

NYSE:TBI Return on Capital Employed September 6th 2021

In the above chart we have measured TrueBlue's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for TrueBlue.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of TrueBlue's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 12% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect TrueBlue to turn into a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From TrueBlue's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 29% in the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

