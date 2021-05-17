Investors Could Be Concerned With Omnicom Group's (NYSE:OMC) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Omnicom Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$1.8b ÷ (US$26b - US$13b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Omnicom Group has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.7% generated by the Media industry.

In the above chart we have measured Omnicom Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Omnicom Group's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Omnicom Group doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 15% from 24% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Omnicom Group has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 53%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From Omnicom Group's ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Omnicom Group's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 19% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

