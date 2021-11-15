Investors Could Be Concerned With NuVasive's (NASDAQ:NUVA) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on NuVasive is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.034 = US$67m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$195m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, NuVasive has an ROCE of 3.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 8.8%.

NasdaqGS:NUVA Return on Capital Employed November 15th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NuVasive compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For NuVasive Tell Us?

In terms of NuVasive's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 8.1%, but since then they've fallen to 3.4%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line On NuVasive's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that NuVasive is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has declined 13% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think NuVasive has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Like most companies, NuVasive does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While NuVasive isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.